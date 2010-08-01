pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:45 PM
    Romoland Jet Rider
    Kawi 750 ebox and intake grate

    need a 750 ebox shell or complete
    and a top loader
    both for a 750 sxi pro

    951-293-3937
    RyAn

  Today, 12:07 AM
    SBrider
    Re: Kawi 750 ebox and intake grate

    i have a shell i think its from a sx , photo 1-2.JPG
  Today, 01:05 AM
    Romoland Jet Rider
    Re: Kawi 750 ebox and intake grate

    Sweet pm me, pay pal ready. good to see og members still active!
    RyAn

