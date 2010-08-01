Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Region 1 Juniors Stock X2 class #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location socal Age 34 Posts 2,348 Region 1 Juniors Stock X2 class Posting this for a friend, but I hope to be involved in getting this going.



Hello Friends. We are going to work on a new Vintage X2 youth stock true beginner class for the opening Rounds 1&2 on April 8th and 9th in Lake Havasu. Ross Wallace let us know he will consider opening a new class if we have at least 6 new racers. It would be great to have 10+

So far we have Julian Henderson, Chase Campbell, and Casey Quinn. Please let me know if you have any new racers you would like to add to the list.

We know this would be an exciting new layer of excitement. Thank You!



So right now we have three for sure. We need some more to make this happen. Few free to contact me with any questions and I'll do my best to answer them or get you directed to someone who can. Special thanks to Newmiller Machine, IPD Graphics, Psycho Sims Racing, C57 Racing Products, RHAAS Products, and IMPROS!

