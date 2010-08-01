I have a 1990 550sx with my fuel selector removed with a billet dash plate. Also rev-limiter completely disconnected from the e-box and water separator removed. I plan on running solely off of the reserve line with a SBN 44. And capping the "on" gas tank tube right off the tank as well as running a in-line fuel filter in the line for the main fuel to carb. My question is that is there any issue with running the primer off of your main fuel source? It seems to me that you would want a straight shot of fuel for your main fuel source opposed to being tee'd off for the primer. Or do I tap the primer into the return line? Thanks guys
