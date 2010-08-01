Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1976 JS400 / 800 motor build #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2004 Location Lakewood, California Age 39 Posts 3,690 1976 JS400 / 800 motor build I recently purchased a poor neglected 1976 JS400 that I plan on putting an 800 kawi motor in. I have been gathering parts for a while and im at the point where im starting to work on it. I found a video on YouTube of a guy that put a 750 motor in a 76 JS hull but cant find any info on the build. If anyone can steer me towards any info i would appreciate it. Not sure if this is the correct area to post this. Sorry, its been a while.



Current questions.



1. Handle pole bolt removal. Is the bolt actually threaded into the pole bracket? My old JS400 manual says to remove cap nut on the right side and unscrew the bolt from the left side. When I try to do that the cap nut on the left side just unscrews. I tried grabbing it with some vise grips, no luck. I tried pressing it out with arbor press, no luck. Guess maybe it has just seized up in there somehow? Heat maybe. HELP!



2. Is there any exhaust I can use to keep the front exhaust? Can I use the stock SRX exhaust. Do I have to convert to rear exhaust. Havnt really started to figure out the exhaust yet so any info would help.



3. Should I or do I need to change out bearing carrier and pump? I have a donor 440 and 550 I will be harvesting parts from so I have some stuff laying around.



4. Does any body know where to get a replacement hood gasket. I have a new seal that glues down on the hull but the stock JS400 hood has a hard plastic gasket type thing around it that has warped. The stock hood is so thin Im afraid it will slice up the new seal if I dont get a new gasket thingy on the hood.



Thanks in advance



Please move this thread to proper area if this isnt the right spot. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,713 Re: 1976 JS400 / 800 motor build Conversion Considerations



Here are some things to consider -

There have been many successful builds on here that are good reading for your project, here are some 550/650 and 550/750 conversion build threads that may be helpful to read. There are tips and tricks in each of these threads and while they are all similar in a way each of our approaches have their own uniqueness. Below is probably a weekend of reading and picture studying but it’s well worth it.



These skis are a blast to build and are considerably more reliable than the 300/440/550 engine that you are replacing. The list here is pretty complete and there are options at each point. Have fun doing this project, it is pretty simple and if you start a build thread there will be more than enough help from others who have done the same work.

Here is a list of some parts and considerations



1. Conversion plate for alignment of the 650/750 motor to the 550 bed plate. There are a couple of manufacturers that have different features.

2. 650 regulator – to incorporate into the stock 440/550 electrical box. Plenty of wiring diagrams posted here, search to locate. You’ll have the lighter 650 flywheel but no timing advance other than static positioning.

- OR –

Use 750 electronics – you’ll get the electronic timing advance that the 750cdi’s have AND the stator/flywheel will bolt to the 650 case/crank.* A custom bracket will be necessary to mount the 750 ebox but the benefits are worth it.

3. Coupler – 550 coupler will bolt right onto the 18mm PTO (don’t use the washer from the 550) unless you’re transplant motor is a big pin (and some late model 650’s and 750’s) which have 20mm threading, then a re-threaded coupler will be required. There are new ones for sale and machining can be done to a stocker if you have some skills

4. Impeller – this is debatable, depending on what you want your conversion ski to do (bottom end, top end) and there more opinions than options on this topic so do your research. 19 and 20 degree are most desirable. There is always the option for a pump upgrade to a 140mm pump (read 750 pump upgrade below)

5. Pick your pipe – many will bolt up and fit, some are better performers than others. Opinions are available on this topic, more searching necessary to satisfy your requirements.

Other conversion ski upgrade considerations:

1. Waterbox – stock will work (but with poor results) but depending on corrosion/carbon buildup may not last long. An aluminum one will resolve most issues (except noise).

2. Rear exhaust – put the noise behind you……….. if you are going to do the work anyway - There is always the option to upgrading to a 2” exhaust system with some challenges but it may be worth it to you (750’s have 2” exhaust while 550’s and 650’s have 1.75”)

3. Reduction nozzles – stock/bored/aftermarket – closely related to your desired use of your new power tool (bottom end/top end) and the impeller you decide to go with (there is some science here but trial and error works too).

4. Top loader intake grate – feeds your pump and helps reduce the cavitation that the bigger motor with more torque is capable of.

*

750 pump upgrade:

1. Rhaas makes a conversion plate for the pump of the ski so you could run a 140mm 750/800 pump. The impeller options that are currently available for these pumps are many and you can fine tune your new foot rocket to match your power plant. This will make the engine and pump match up with each other since 650/750/800 Kawi’s have 140 pumps.

2. Reduction nozzles are available in different sizes for 750 and 800’s too – from 76mm and 80mm stock up to 90mm aftermarket.



Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Originally Posted by willycrumb



1. Handle pole bolt removal. Is the bolt actually threaded into the pole bracket? My old JS400 manual says to remove cap nut on the right side and unscrew the bolt from the left side. When I try to do that the cap nut on the left side just unscrews. I tried grabbing it with some vise grips, no luck. I tried pressing it out with arbor press, no luck. Guess maybe it has just seized up in there somehow? Heat maybe. HELP!



2. Is there any exhaust I can use to keep the front exhaust? Can I use the stock SRX exhaust. Do I have to convert to rear exhaust. Havnt really started to figure out the exhaust yet so any info would help.



3. Should I or do I need to change out bearing carrier and pump? I have a donor 440 and 550 I will be harvesting parts from so I have some stuff laying around.



4. Does any body know where to get a replacement hood gasket. I have a new seal that glues down on the hull but the stock JS400 hood has a hard plastic gasket type thing around it that has warped. The stock hood is so thin Im afraid it will slice up the new seal if I dont get a new gasket thingy on the hood.



2.Any normal type exhaust you can keep the front exit with. Any by normal I mean a 650 type. That is the simplest option and requires the least amount of work, but like BLRider said, there are trade offs. You will also want a Aftermarket waterbox that is designed for the front exit. After looking through 550 components and how small they are, I upgraded everything to 2" for my build and ran a 2.25" pipe for the rear exhaust. Future proof haha. Look at that front through hull exhuast fitting. When I pulled mine of it was plugged up quite a bit.



3. To me, none of this is worth it without doing the 750 pump. So yes, you will change the bulkhead bearing, shaft, and pump.



4. Apparently the Kawi hood gaskets are the only ones worth getting. The hydro turf ones are 1/2 the price but dont last. Watcon sells the ones you want.

-95 750SXI

