Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WSM fully programmable cdi for SPX 97-99 model years #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,493 WSM fully programmable cdi for SPX 97-99 model years Hey Guys,



Has anyone ever used one of these cdi's before or have any insight into them?



Are they reliable? Do they perform like an OEM MPEM does? Quality good?



Says that the timing & rev limits are fully programmable.



I just came across it while surfing eBay and don't know much about this particular unit.









Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules