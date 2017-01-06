So where do I start. Last October I decided that my ski was due some new clothes. Its done me well for 3 years but was getting alittle tired and I really wanted a fresh lick of paint.
The last time I painted her I just did the whole ski Gloss white and added some basic decals from the hardware store. This time I wanted to do it right.
I spent a good week pouring over pictures of 550s on the internet deciding what to do and looking for inspiration when eventually I stumbled across this vintage racer from back in the day. I kind of knew then and there it had to be that.
14961338_10154706187083934_1881670525_n.jpg14958539_10154706187068934_426610_n.jpg
I got in contact with Tim Cambpell over on the 550 facebook page and asked him if he knew anything about the ski and could he advise me. He sure did and has helped me all along the way with paint codes and decals ad all sorts of things. So big thanks to him.
For the rest of this post I will let the pictures do the talking. Its the usual affair, a chronological picture book from prep to completion.
The ski was painted in several stages over several weeks. The whole ski was primed with white high build 2K primer. Then flattened and the hull was painted with 2k gloss white. The Fluro yellow was then laid down, then the fluro red, then the blue, then the whole topside got 2K clear coated.Pretty time consuming but I think worth it.
The red in the pictures doesnt quite look like it does in real life. Its more a proper fluorescent red in real life and looks more like the original ski.Phone cameras for you. I did me best to get the right angles and distances for the paint scheme using this picture I mocked up.
Picture1.png
I contacted Jettim and asked them if they could do me a replica set of mats forthe ski. Thankfully they said that they remembered the ski well so could dothat no problem.
15211683_10154604233370240_512237699_n.jpg
14961554_10154479443785240_1580470420_n.jpgIMG_20170106_194622.jpgIMG_20170106_194601.jpgIMG_20170106_195455.jpgIMG_20170106_200258.jpgIMG_20170106_213152.jpgIMG_20170107_104552.jpgIMG_20170113_202714.jpgIMG_20170113_212941 (1).jpgIMG_20170114_085949.jpgIMG_20170114_105114.jpgIMG_20170115_153650.jpgIMG_20170121_102855.jpgIMG_20170121_104943.jpgIMG_20170121_120657.jpg
Im really happy how it turned out. I tried really hard to be exact to the original as possible. I bought the nose brace, new nose bumper, side grab handles and de-braked her. Sadly I couldnt get hold of a Mariner hood. The only two conscious changes to the original I made was, I left the gas cap on the nose because its just so handy and I know I would get annoyed at not having it. And the addition of the Christy decal on the back of the ski. I felt I should have a nod to Christy somewhere on the Ski and I think it looks good there.
I couldnt have done the build alone. Barry Walsh painted the ski for me and advised me with the prep and masking and what paint to buy. Tim Campbell with the advice and providing me with pictures of the original Ski. Andy Woolass with providing me all the decals. Sam Merrell with advice on the engine and a few parts.
As for the engine. I am determined to keep it period. So, it is and will always be a JS550. No engine swap here. It currently has a Westcoast flame arrestor, Drilled carb, Full Coffmans exhaust, gutted waterbox, Westcoast scoop grate,ocean pro ride plate. Skat Trak prop.
Next up is bored pump nozzle and skim the head. The Im leaving it at that. Want it to remain reliable. Oh and I still have a couple of decals to put on.