Hey Guys & Gals,

For the past several years I have been the one to keep a large fleet (14 total) of older Tigershark, Kawasaki, and Yamaha jet skis maintainedand up and running for the local church youth ministry.

Almost two years ago our local lake had to be drained due to serious structural issues with the dam. To date there is no word when or if the lake will be brought back up. Needless to say, that pretty much shoots the bottom right out of a lake youth ministry.

All church skis have been sold and Im left with all the repair parts that have been purchased and or acquired over the years. That said .Im making available everything I have remaining for a really low, rock-bottom price.

Im posting a list of just a few items that I think will more than justify the asking price because I really dont have the time or desire to sit and list every piece. Keep in mind . Theres much more than whats on the list. Some new parts and some used parts. Of the used parts they were brought in, cleaned, inspected, and confirm to be is good working order. Otherwise bad/damaged/worn out parts were tossed out into the recycle bin.

To start .. Theres enough used pieces/parts here to build two real good shark 644/639 motors (short block) and one really good Kawasaki 650 motor (short block)

As for the rest

1, NEW fuel gauge and cap assembly

1, NEW oil gauge and cap assembly



1, NEW connecting rod

1, NEW crank shaft bearing (35x72x17)

1, NEW elec. fuel gauge

1, NEW genuine TS retractable step kit in original carton with instructions (Retailed for $275.00)

2, NEW 1993 to 1996 TS handle bar covers with styro inserts. (one black, one teal)

3, confirmed good Shark staters

2, confirmed good Kawasaki staters

1, rebuilt Mikuni carb with intake manifold

2, rebuilt Mikuni carbs with dual intake manifold

1, like new competition breather

3, good shark CDIs 1993 to 1996 (some 1997 models???)

1, complete 1994-1996 jet pump

Several stainless shark props all trimmed and ready for use.

Several NEW crank and jet pump seals

The list goes on and on ..

Body and trim parts, motor parts, fuel parts, electrics, gaskets,etc .

One price gets it all!! $300