Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Misc Yamaha Parts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2012 Location Litchfield Posts 260 Misc Yamaha Parts Updated Post!! Make Offer on anything!! All parts are plus shipping! Please message me and I can give discounts for multiple parts. I can get you more pics of anything just message me.



Unknown Yamaha Head Shell- 15

Yamaha Gp800Head nicks in one dome- 20

Yamaha SUV Gauge cluster never tested but supposed to work- 20

Misc Yamaha Gaskets- 30 for all

Yamaha 66v piston- 15

Yamaha 650 Flywheel & cover- 30





(6) Reeds for unknown ski- 30 for all



IMG_0218.jpgIMG_0217.jpgIMG_0216.jpgIMG_0215.jpgIMG_0214.jpgIMG_0213.jpgIMG_0212.jpgIMG_0211.jpgIMG_0210.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules