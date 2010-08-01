Updated Post!! Make Offer on anything!! All parts are plus shipping! Please message me and I can give discounts for multiple parts. I can get you more pics of anything just message me.
Unknown Yamaha Head Shell- 15
Yamaha Gp800Head nicks in one dome- 20
Yamaha SUV Gauge cluster never tested but supposed to work- 20
Misc Yamaha Gaskets- 30 for all
Yamaha 66v piston- 15
Yamaha 650 Flywheel & cover- 30
(6) Reeds for unknown ski- 30 for all
