Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki and Yamaha Parts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2012 Location Litchfield Posts 260 Kawasaki and Yamaha Parts Make Offer on anything!! All parts are plus shipping! Please message me and I can give discounts for multiple parts. I can get you more pics of anything just message me. Located in Tiffin, Ohio 44883

Yamaha Head nicks in one dome- 20

Yamaha SUV Gauge cluster never tested but supposed to work- 20

Misc Yamaha Gaskets- 30 for all

Yamaha 66v piston- 15

Yamaha 650 Flywheel & cover- 30

(6) Reeds for unknown ski- 30 for all

Kawasaki

Sxr side rails & one corner- 20

(2) 750 stock props- 15

750 Pump really clean- 100

750 sx stock Intake Grate- 10

750 Flywheel- 30

750 Kill Switch faceplate- 10

750 Purple Handlebar cover- 20

750 Black Handlebars cover- 20

750 Black tray pads- 30

750 Purple tray pads one side cracked- 20

750 Painted Black Tray Rails and broken front nose- 20

750 Purple rails- 20

750 80 mm reduction nozzle and Steering nozzle- 30

2 sets 650 Tray Pads need recovered- 10 ea

Stock 650 prop- 10

Kawasaki 650 Bed Plates- 10 each

(2) 650 stock non diverter manifold- 10 ea

650 Head good condition- 30

650 Reduction & Steering nozzle- 30

(2) 650 Head one dome nicked- 15 ea

Black 650 Cylinders need bore missing a few studs- 20

Red 650 Cylinders needs bore- 30

Black 650 Crank cases missing studs- 20 ea

Red 650 Crank Cases- 30

650 sx driveshaft- 30

650 Black Stator Cover- 10

(2) 650 Non lanyard kill switch- 10 ea

750 zxi reduction nozzle and trim ring- 30

650 80mm reduction nozzle- 30

Random js300 parts make offer!

IMG_0219.jpgIMG_0218.jpgIMG_0217.jpgIMG_0216.jpgIMG_0215.jpgIMG_0214.jpgIMG_0213.jpgIMG_0212.jpgIMG_0211.jpgIMG_0210.jpgIMG_0209.jpgIMG_0208.jpgIMG_0207.jpgIMG_0206.jpgIMG_0205.jpgIMG_0204.jpgIMG_0203.jpgIMG_0202.jpgIMG_0201.jpgIMG_0200.jpg

