Kawasaki and Yamaha Parts
Make Offer on anything!! All parts are plus shipping! Please message me and I can give discounts for multiple parts. I can get you more pics of anything just message me. Located in Tiffin, Ohio 44883
Yamaha Head nicks in one dome- 20
Yamaha SUV Gauge cluster never tested but supposed to work- 20
Misc Yamaha Gaskets- 30 for all
Yamaha 66v piston- 15
Yamaha 650 Flywheel & cover- 30
(6) Reeds for unknown ski- 30 for all
Kawasaki
Sxr side rails & one corner- 20
(2) 750 stock props- 15
750 Pump really clean- 100
750 sx stock Intake Grate- 10
750 Flywheel- 30
750 Kill Switch faceplate- 10
750 Purple Handlebar cover- 20
750 Black Handlebars cover- 20
750 Black tray pads- 30
750 Purple tray pads one side cracked- 20
750 Painted Black Tray Rails and broken front nose- 20
750 Purple rails- 20
750 80 mm reduction nozzle and Steering nozzle- 30
2 sets 650 Tray Pads need recovered- 10 ea
Stock 650 prop- 10
Kawasaki 650 Bed Plates- 10 each
(2) 650 stock non diverter manifold- 10 ea
650 Head good condition- 30
650 Reduction & Steering nozzle- 30
(2) 650 Head one dome nicked- 15 ea
Black 650 Cylinders need bore missing a few studs- 20
Red 650 Cylinders needs bore- 30
Black 650 Crank cases missing studs- 20 ea
Red 650 Crank Cases- 30
650 sx driveshaft- 30
650 Black Stator Cover- 10
(2) 650 Non lanyard kill switch- 10 ea
750 zxi reduction nozzle and trim ring- 30
650 80mm reduction nozzle- 30
Random js300 parts make offer!
