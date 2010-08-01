Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location p-dale Age 22 Posts 6 550sx -basically new reed motor

-44mm square body mikuni carb sbn44

-new battery

-installed a kill switch with lanyar,

-TR racing ride plate and

-R&D scooper intake grate

-new grips

-Powder coated engine pan and ride plate

-Finger throttle

Needs a new chin pad cover eventually

Not in a hurry to sell. $1200obo

Contact me with any questions 661-810-2251



