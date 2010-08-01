-basically new reed motor
-44mm square body mikuni carb sbn44
-new battery
-installed a kill switch with lanyar,
-TR racing ride plate and
-R&D scooper intake grate
-new grips
-Powder coated engine pan and ride plate
-Finger throttle
Needs a new chin pad cover eventually
Not in a hurry to sell. $1200obo
Contact me with any questions 661-810-2251
