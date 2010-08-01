|
Js650sx OEM head or west coast?
I'm very new to the jetski world, I just picked up a parts ski with a west coast head and a west coast exhaust, what do I need to do, or check before I just throw the 2 parts on my main jetski? And is it going to give me any significant gain over the oem head and exhaust?
Re: Js650sx OEM head or west coast?
Yep, but don't go over 180-190 psi on premium and get a small pin when u find one cheap
Re: Js650sx OEM head or west coast?
As above stated but i'd check the current compression as a health check. Post up your compression #'s from your current ski so we can help guide you. Oh, and on the westcoast head around the spark plug holes should be a "WP 65xx" number or a "WP 70xx" this will help us get you to a pump gas safe setup.
