  Today, 05:23 PM #1
    rae185
    Js650sx OEM head or west coast?

    I'm very new to the jetski world, I just picked up a parts ski with a west coast head and a west coast exhaust, what do I need to do, or check before I just throw the 2 parts on my main jetski? And is it going to give me any significant gain over the oem head and exhaust?
  Today, 06:11 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Re: Js650sx OEM head or west coast?

    Yep, but don't go over 180-190 psi on premium and get a small pin when u find one cheap
  Today, 06:32 PM #3
    BLRider
    Re: Js650sx OEM head or west coast?

    As above stated but i'd check the current compression as a health check. Post up your compression #'s from your current ski so we can help guide you. Oh, and on the westcoast head around the spark plug holes should be a "WP 65xx" number or a "WP 70xx" this will help us get you to a pump gas safe setup.
