Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: macboost air filter #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2013 Location amherstburg, on, canada Age 49 Posts 164 macboost air filter Does anybody know the size/brand (exact) that's used with the macboost stage 2 set up. I am stage 2 but reconfigured existing air filter. I'm in Canada, and a lot of things like that are just a royal-long-wait pain in the *** to have shipped here. It' d be nice if I can fine one in Canada. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

