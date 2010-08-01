pxctoday

    SX/SXi/SXR 750/800/1100 front cover with new pickup and grommet

    1100 front cover blasted and powdercoated carbon black. Fits 750/800/1100 cases and works with all three engines/flywheels. Includes a new OEM Yamaha trigger pickup (exact same pickup Kawasaki uses) with only a couple hours on it with brand new OEM grommet and retainer plate. Also includes a stainless pipe plug in the timing light access hole, a plug sealing the oil pump hole and stainless button head screws finishing off the exposed threaded holes on the front.

    Can be used as a total-loss setup as pictured or you can install a stator. I have an OEM 1100 stator in excellent condition available for an additional $50 but it will need the wires lengthened.

    Asking $110 shipped as shown or $160 shipped with an 1100 stator.

    Please PM to purchase.







    Last edited by 37; Today at 04:37 PM.
