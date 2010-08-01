Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SX/SXi/SXR 750/800/1100 front cover with new pickup and grommet #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2002 Location fabricating Age 39 Posts 774 SX/SXi/SXR 750/800/1100 front cover with new pickup and grommet 1100 front cover blasted and powdercoated carbon black. Fits 750/800/1100 cases and works with all three engines/flywheels. Includes a new OEM Yamaha trigger pickup (exact same pickup Kawasaki uses) with only a couple hours on it with brand new OEM grommet and retainer plate. Also includes a stainless pipe plug in the timing light access hole, a plug sealing the oil pump hole and stainless button head screws finishing off the exposed threaded holes on the front.



Can be used as a total-loss setup as pictured or you can install a stator. I have an OEM 1100 stator in excellent condition available for an additional $50 but it will need the wires lengthened.



Asking $110 shipped as shown or $160 shipped with an 1100 stator.



Please PM to purchase.















