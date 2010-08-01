Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2014 Rage Composite Works Visual Carbon Brawler hull 5000 with billet pole #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2006 Location NY crew Posts 490 2014 Rage Composite Works Visual Carbon Brawler hull 5000 with billet pole 2014 Rage Composite Works Brawler visual carbon hull pole and steering and bars 5000.00 shipping available anywhere.



Full visual carbon construction, 2K paint job, ridden 4 times. 10K package, ready to bolt together and ride.

Rage Composite Works apex of their builds IMO. 100% vacuum bagged construction. Tem Superfreak footholds. Last Brawler ever built by Rage. We incorporated all the Havoc changes we could into this build in designing the Havoc. Pole mount moved up, footholds 5" forward for ease of flips and spins. 2" longer tray at firewall for flat or surf riding. Extra layers of carbon added where it counts for those that are not afraid to go big, but can miss a gentile landing. Firewall moved. Pump tunnel totally revised. 155 shoe that has adapter plate added for 148 pump use. Easy to change back to 155. H20 scupper, so it will never leak. Tray drains. Two ride plates included. Ratchet hood strap. Billet pole, pole mount, steering and bars included.





I have all parts to do a complete build with TPE 1105 or 964, 148 or 155 Torrent pump.

Contact for details if you are interested in a compete build, or if interested in a hull "kit".





Build thread:

http://www.x-h2o.com/index.php?threa...r-sale.147316/



photo with pole is older



