155 Torrent Pump 14 vein 75mm hub 2150 new
155 Torrent 14 vein 75mm competition pump in stock 2150 including shipping. Pump only including wear ring, tail cone etc. New never assembled. Last one in stock anywhere until spring. Triple cooling option. Drill able for quad cooling. Driveshaft and complete assembly available.
These pumps are designed to win, get yours while one is left.
Same pump that was used by Evan Kesfski, Ryan Doberstein, David Oski, and Brandon Lawler, and many others for the 2016 riding seasons.
Drive shaft shown, not included, 160mm pictured
