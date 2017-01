Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Skat track impeller question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Missouri Posts 2 Skat track impeller question Hi, new to the forum. I picked up a JS550 recently. It had a almost brand new stainless scat trac impeller in it. I would like to use it on my other 550 but I'm not sure

1- How to determine the pitch as "Scat Trac" is the only marking on it.

2- I'm not sure my engine is adequate to run it. The motor is freshly rebuilt and bored 1 MM oversize. Otherwise it is stock, stock pipe, etc.



Thanks for the input. #2 resident guru Join Date Jun 2010 Location Newaygo, MI Age 22 Posts 823 Re: Skat track impeller question I think Watcon has a pitch gage that you can get and use. If it was on a 550 I would assume that it is a 15 or 15.5, which a stock motor can pull just fine since the stock pitch is 16 85 JS550- New build comimg soon



