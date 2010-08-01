Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1987 JS 550 part out- Southern Missouri #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Missouri Posts 2 1987 JS 550 part out- Southern Missouri I have a complete stock JS550 that I have all parts for. The hull was trashed so I'm parting it out. I am selling the motor complete; cradle mount, engine, intake, breadbox style exhaust, etc. It had been sitting for several years and had 90 psi in each cylinder dry. I took the flywheel cover off and it is very oxidized inside, not sure about condition of pickup coils. Wiring is complete from pick up coils to where it connects to E-box. E-box is complete; rev limiter, start and stop switches. Drive shaft in good condition. Stock pump and impeller(taken apart and bearings inspected and re-greased. Stock water box, fuel tank, hardware. Complete pole with handlebars. If it came on the JS stock, then I've got it. Would prefer parts picked up in person as I do not have paypal. PM if interested and I can text pics and prices. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules