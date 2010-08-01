|
|
-
1987 JS 550 part out- Southern Missouri
I have a complete stock JS550 that I have all parts for. The hull was trashed so I'm parting it out. I am selling the motor complete; cradle mount, engine, intake, breadbox style exhaust, etc. It had been sitting for several years and had 90 psi in each cylinder dry. I took the flywheel cover off and it is very oxidized inside, not sure about condition of pickup coils. Wiring is complete from pick up coils to where it connects to E-box. E-box is complete; rev limiter, start and stop switches. Drive shaft in good condition. Stock pump and impeller(taken apart and bearings inspected and re-greased. Stock water box, fuel tank, hardware. Complete pole with handlebars. If it came on the JS stock, then I've got it. Would prefer parts picked up in person as I do not have paypal. PM if interested and I can text pics and prices.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules