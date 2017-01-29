Great shape starter. Fits seadoo and kawasaki as well

POLARIS

PERSONAL WATERCRAFT (PWC)

SL 650 650cc Engine 1992-1995

SL 650 STD 650cc Engine 1995

SL 700 701cc Engine 1996-1997

SL 700 Deluxe 701cc Engine 1997

SL 750 750cc Engine 1993-1995

SL 780 779cc Engine 1996-1997


REPLACES:

BOMBARDIER: 278-000-987, 278-001-937

POLARIS: 3240110, 3240281, 4010675, 4060118

KAWASAKI: 21163-3702, 21163-3709, 21163-3712, 21163-3714



