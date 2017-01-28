Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: My $900 score 2x 550s, 1x 440, 1x 2 ski trailer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location California Age 32 Posts 3 My $900 score 2x 550s, 1x 440, 1x 2 ski trailer Well this is todays score. I owned a 440 with a friend in high school and always wanted another. Recently got room for more toys and found a craigslist deal. 2 86 550s. 1 stock, 1 with pipe, bars, finger throttle. 1 87 440 with a buncha stuff. And a 2 ski trailer in good shape. Hulls have a lot of wear on them but look like they will float. None have been registered or run in the last 10 years. Been sitting in the garage after this couple got divorced. I'm not that knowledgeable on skis, we just rode the one I got in high school never worked on it. Where should I start? They all need new batteries for sure. Owner said they all ran fine last time they were used (10 years ago). What should be my plan of action to get these ready for the water? Attached Images IMG_20170128_164934524.jpg (3.40 MB, 21 views) #2 resident guru Join Date Jul 2011 Location minnesota Posts 1,034 Re: My $900 score 2x 550s, 1x 440, 1x 2 ski trailer Check compression first. Then do a leak down test. I would also rebuild carbs or replace fuel lines. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

