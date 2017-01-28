Well this is todays score. I owned a 440 with a friend in high school and always wanted another. Recently got room for more toys and found a craigslist deal. 2 86 550s. 1 stock, 1 with pipe, bars, finger throttle. 1 87 440 with a buncha stuff. And a 2 ski trailer in good shape. Hulls have a lot of wear on them but look like they will float. None have been registered or run in the last 10 years. Been sitting in the garage after this couple got divorced. I'm not that knowledgeable on skis, we just rode the one I got in high school never worked on it. Where should I start? They all need new batteries for sure. Owner said they all ran fine last time they were used (10 years ago). What should be my plan of action to get these ready for the water?