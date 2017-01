Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Factor Dry Pipe 2.5" exhaust hose - where to find? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2009 Location New Zealand Posts 96 Factor Dry Pipe 2.5" exhaust hose - where to find? Hi Guys,



does anyone know where to get the 2.5" (or any straight & slightly flexible pipe) exhaust hose that fits to the outlet of an SXR Factory Dry Pipe, seems all the hoses i have around are ~ 10mm too small.







