|
|
-
resident guru
WTB: Superjet parts
Hey,
I'm looking for some superjet bars with a bar pad, an aftermarket pole spring, and a bendix.
-
resident guru
Re: WTB: Superjet parts
It is a 1990 superjet by the way.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 2 guests)
- KirkMN,
- rollncoal
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules