pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:26 PM #1
    mmcahow
    mmcahow is online now
    resident guru mmcahow's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    minnesota
    Posts
    1,033

    WTB: Superjet parts

    Hey,
    I'm looking for some superjet bars with a bar pad, an aftermarket pole spring, and a bendix.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:31 PM #2
    mmcahow
    mmcahow is online now
    resident guru mmcahow's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    minnesota
    Posts
    1,033

    Re: WTB: Superjet parts

    It is a 1990 superjet by the way.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 2 guests)

  1. KirkMN,
  2. rollncoal

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 