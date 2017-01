Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS: JSU billet head for SXR 800 #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2002 Location fabricating Age 39 Posts 766 FS: JSU billet head for SXR 800 Two-piece billet JSU (now Kommander) head for the 800 SXR. Anodized official Novi red-orange (now Novi-Tec orange) and tapped 1/4 NPT in all three locations. Includes two new and two used 29cc domes plus a full set of new Viton o-rings. One of the used domes is mildly pitted from detonation courtesy of a bad batch of fuel. Shell condition is somewhere in the great to excellent range as shown in the photos.



Asking $215 shipped CONUS. Payment fees not included.



Please PM to purchase.







