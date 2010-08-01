|
|
-
GP800R stuck trim
I am unable to twist the handlebar up or down. I am thinking it is rusted stuck or the cable is bad and stuck somewhere, but any thoughts on where to start looking or what to check first would be much appreciated.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: GP800R stuck trim
Inside the hull on the left side is a mechanism that interfaces the trim handle to the trim cable leading to the pump. Disconnect the trim cable leading to the pump nozzle from the mechanism and then determine which half is stuck.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules