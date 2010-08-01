Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: GP800R stuck trim #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location North Carolina Posts 38 GP800R stuck trim I am unable to twist the handlebar up or down. I am thinking it is rusted stuck or the cable is bad and stuck somewhere, but any thoughts on where to start looking or what to check first would be much appreciated. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 44 Posts 11,545 Re: GP800R stuck trim Inside the hull on the left side is a mechanism that interfaces the trim handle to the trim cable leading to the pump. Disconnect the trim cable leading to the pump nozzle from the mechanism and then determine which half is stuck. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

