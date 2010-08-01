pxctoday

  Today, 11:21 AM
    zippinH20
    Jul 2016
    North Carolina
    38

    GP800R stuck trim

    I am unable to twist the handlebar up or down. I am thinking it is rusted stuck or the cable is bad and stuck somewhere, but any thoughts on where to start looking or what to check first would be much appreciated.
  Today, 12:43 PM
    PrickofMisery
    Mar 2007
    Re: GP800R stuck trim

    Inside the hull on the left side is a mechanism that interfaces the trim handle to the trim cable leading to the pump. Disconnect the trim cable leading to the pump nozzle from the mechanism and then determine which half is stuck.
