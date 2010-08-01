Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: '98 Seadoo XPL with a fresh 1050 big bore - Runaway idle on start every time #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2009 Location Miami, FL Age 29 Posts 22 '98 Seadoo XPL with a fresh 1050 big bore - Runaway idle on start every time Hey guys, haven't been in here for a looooooong time.



I've got a '98 XPL that has been freshwater it's entire life. The original 947 motor was sent off to Watercraft Magic back in 2010 for a complete overhaul and big bore setup. They also rebuilt my carbs and changed the jets and rebuilt the jet pump and installed a fresh Solas Concord 15/20 for me.



Everything is fresh on this thing. When I got the motor back from WC Magic back in 2010 after all the work was done, I was in the middle of some big career changes and moved across the country. I kept the motor in temp controlled storage and it remained completely covered up with all the tape that WC magic had placed over the inlets/outlets and was untouched until November 2016.



I pulled the XPL out in November and went through everything, replaced ALL the hoses, removed the gas tank and cleaned it all out, replaced the fuel filter, all the fuel lines, got a new AGM battery, you name it.



So now the rebuilt, big bore motor is in there, and I'm almost sure that I have all the hoses hooked up correctly, but everytime I start this thing up, regardless of what I do with the high and low screws, it gives me a runaway idle.. straight up to 6-7k RPM and I shut it off immediately.





All gaskets are brand new, and gasket surfaces are even and were cleaned at the time of installation.

I'm running a 97.5 GSXL white pipe instead of the stock XPL pipe but I explained this to WC Magic before they rebuilt and jetted the carbs and rebuilt the motor for me. When I installed the two halves of the pipe I put a new brass ring in there and used plenty of red RTV silicone, let it sit for 3 days before I was even able to start it the first time.

I'm running on premix only and have a blockoff over the hole where the oil pump used to be. The two oil injection hose fittings on the bottom of the intake plates have a silicone boot on each.

I'm not running the stock airbox/intake. I'm using WSM ProK part number 006-589 flame arrestors with outerwears. They are a direct fit for the stock 947/951 intake plate flanges.

The vacuum hose routing was a tiny bit confusing when I was hooking that all back up. In the 1998 SeaDoo Shop manual there is a diagram on page 81 (Page 81 in your PDF reader) showing the RAVE valve hose routing with the solenoid in line. The long section of that hose; the segment with the check valve in line, was hanging free when I reinstalled the engine and supposedly, it is supposed to be hooked up to the other pulse line at the left rear of the engine, just a tiny bit past the rear carb. Is this right?

Another thing I can't figure out is where the cooling system bleed hose should be routed. Can anyone help me out with that? This would be the clear hose that hooks up to the bottom right side of the engine, just a little bit below the area where the exhaust tube hooks up to the expansion pipe. That was the only tubing I pulled out completely when I replaced all the other hoses and 6 years later, I have no idea how to route it.





Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thanks in advance! http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7gIpuIVE3k #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2009 Location Miami, FL Age 29 Posts 22 Re: '98 Seadoo XPL with a fresh 1050 big bore - Runaway idle on start every time Some pictures couldn't hurt, right?























I'm not a Seadoo guy but a "Runaway" by it's definition can't be easily shut down. If you are killing it by anything other than suffocating it (hands over carb bellmouths or similar), then it isn't a runaway. Try lowering your idle. See if one of your cable ends (shiny metal caps put on the ends of cables) has shifted, effectively lengthening the outer cable sheath; something like that.



'04 MSX140,Impros stage 2 Powertune 14/23,WetWolf,6deg wedge: 6750rpm, 60.5 mph #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2009 Location Miami, FL Age 29 Posts 22 Re: '98 Seadoo XPL with a fresh 1050 big bore - Runaway idle on start every time Ok, instead of calling it a runaway, I'll leave it as this; When I start it up, it goes straight up to 6 or 7k. I am able to kill it by holding the stop switch.



The carbs are sync'd and the throttle cable is adjusted properly. The throttle plates in the carbs are barely cracked open when the throttle lever is at rest.



I've adjusted the low speed screws several times. I started at the factory spec of 2 turns out and brought it down to 1 with the same result, but I can't play with it again until tomorrow when I am back at my friends workshop with the skis. I'll take them further in and see what happens. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7gIpuIVE3k #5 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 308 Re: '98 Seadoo XPL with a fresh 1050 big bore - Runaway idle on start every time Did you perform an Air Leak Test on the engine before installation? This would have revealed any air leaks in the short block.



Are all the Crankcase openings connected or plugged? Seadoo 951 Engine Air Leak Test Partial Setup.jpg If you look to the Starter rear, there are two crankcase openings that should be plugged. Had a fresh rebuilt engine installed on an XPL I purchased that was missing a plug in one of those 1/4" holes and leaned out a piston...



Test the Crankcase to RAVE Exhaust Valve Pulse line Check Valve; should only allow air flow one way.



Inspect and clean the RAVE valves.



Is the the Exhaust Pipe joint leaking? Best is to never split the Exhaust Pipe because getting it to line-up and seat square and flush is tricky. Add orange hi-temp sealant to ensure air tightness.



And I remember that there is one exhaust manifold/head pipe stud/nut that is very difficult to get to. Is it properly torqued?



