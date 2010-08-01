pxctoday

  Today, 05:48 PM #1
    rhyneXP
    Mounting garmin etrex on 97 SPX

    Suggestions on mounting a Garmin Venture CX. I have two garmins I plan on mounting on my X4's. I thought about getting this RAM mount and using industrial strength Velcro to avoid putting any holes in my ski. Anyone installed a garmin on a X4?
    File Jan 27, 4 42 48 PM.png
  Today, 06:57 PM #2
    Matt Braley
    Re: Mounting garmin etrex on 97 SPX

    I have a handlebar mount for mine. It has a different battery cover that works with it.
