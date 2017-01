Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Modded 650sx pjs west coast #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2013 Location United States Posts 147 Modded 650sx pjs west coast Well its time to let go my 650sx.

It have a new CPT top end with 2 tanks of gas on it. 182/182

west coast head

PJS manifold with dual 38

PJS intake grate

Jet dynamics ride plate

west coast gas tank with rad dudes fuel pickup

hooker prop 9/15

coffman's exhaust and stock water box dual cooling

rule 500 pump

sticker bomb wrap

sure there some other some stuff.



The bottom of the ski someone did some glassing but never gave me trouble just dosnt look pretty.

1800 obo

