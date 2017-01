Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: cleats #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2007 Location oregon coast Posts 589 cleats I've read all the info to be found on the different brands, and how to install on a pwc. The Atwood brand has a minimum hole size, but the Kawasaki cargo hook has no moving parts. Anyone have any breakage issues with any brands? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules