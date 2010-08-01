Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Never ending X2 build #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2014 Location Union Grove Posts 1 Never ending X2 build I bought this ski 3 years ago as a fresh build with a hot 650, rode the crap out of it until it broke, rebuilt it, and had a weld break on the crank and wipe out a fresh motor my first weekend back riding. It has since recieved a fresh big pin 750 with an ADA head and mariner 650 pipe(yes i know it's a turd compared to the 650, but it was cheaper than building another 650) a 2 gallon kart tank with a custom aluminum mount that doubles as a hood and nose brace, a shaved hood, aluminum bracket to lock the trim up until i can set up a trim lever, and other extensive fiberglass repairs. Heres a list of things to do yet.



port match the cylinders and cases

jetinetics flywheel or the 650 electronics

foot straps

custom trim lever setup

bodywork/paint

impeller(not sure what works best with a 750)

a bit more fiberglass work



this ski is being built for the occaisional v-wake, screwing off and "surf" riding on lake Michigan. If anybody has any suggestions on things to do or parts, it is all greatly appreciated!

