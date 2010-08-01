I bought this ski 3 years ago as a fresh build with a hot 650, rode the crap out of it until it broke, rebuilt it, and had a weld break on the crank and wipe out a fresh motor my first weekend back riding. It has since recieved a fresh big pin 750 with an ADA head and mariner 650 pipe(yes i know it's a turd compared to the 650, but it was cheaper than building another 650) a 2 gallon kart tank with a custom aluminum mount that doubles as a hood and nose brace, a shaved hood, aluminum bracket to lock the trim up until i can set up a trim lever, and other extensive fiberglass repairs. Heres a list of things to do yet.
port match the cylinders and cases
jetinetics flywheel or the 650 electronics
foot straps
custom trim lever setup
bodywork/paint
impeller(not sure what works best with a 750)
a bit more fiberglass work
this ski is being built for the occaisional v-wake, screwing off and "surf" riding on lake Michigan. If anybody has any suggestions on things to do or parts, it is all greatly appreciated!