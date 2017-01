Results 11 to 19 of 19 Thread: Help needed 550sx #11 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2015 Location Lodi ca Age 18 Posts 40 Re: Help needed 550sx Yes 1500 is about right. 1900 is way over price





#12 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Oklahoma Posts 10 Re: Help needed 550sx Originally Posted by Kcannaday Originally Posted by Would 1500 be more inline with what its worth??





#13 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Oklahoma Posts 10 Re: Help needed 550sx Originally Posted by ARich1722 Originally Posted by Yes 1500 is about right. 1900 is way over price



#14 resident guru Join Date Jun 2010 Location Newaygo, MI Age 22 Posts 819 Re: Help needed 550sx Someone probably swapped it. You can see in the picture by looking at the intake manifold that its definitely a reed motor. Also, it has the 91-95 graphics. The 1990s were different



#15 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Oklahoma Posts 10 Re: Help needed 550sx Thats strange. #16 resident guru Join Date Jun 2010 Location Newaygo, MI Age 22 Posts 819 Re: Help needed 550sx Someone could have lost the title and swapped HIN plates maybe

#17 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Oklahoma Posts 10 Re: Help needed 550sx Here's a shot of the Vin plate. #18 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2015 Location Wilmington illinois Age 21 Posts 154 Re: Help needed 550sx I bought my first 550 for 500 bucks running great and with a new battery completely stock. Granted it was an 89 but it was in really nice shape and never gave me problems i wouldnt pay 1500 for this or anything close. I paid 1500 for my 701 superjet and it was a 94. If i were you i would stick around 800 bucks maybe 900 if its really nice. #19 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2002 Location Seattle Age 41 Posts 128 Re: Help needed 550sx Looks mint. This color scheme was made only between 92-95 Max 1500.



