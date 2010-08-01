Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Problem with HX was running away but now it wount run #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2013 Location Knoxville, TN Age 39 Posts 468 Problem with HX was running away but now it wount run I have a HX project I acquired from my neighbor. I will try to brief as possible.



When I first started on this project the motor was seized. I carefully broke it loose with brp lube and rocking the flywheel back n forth. I finally got it running by pouring premix in to get it primed. I had it running well enough so I changed fuel lines, cleaned carbs, and put fresh fuel in it. I took it out to test it. It was flooding out but I finally got it to run. I was enjoying my first Hx ride so I started jumping some huge wakes. I got bucked off so I swam about 40 yards to catch up with it. I tried to start it by hanging to the side and got it almost started and it began taking on water. Long story short I almost sank it and had to be towed in (found out the hard way the shock boot cover was bad). The engine was full of water so I got it running asap and fogged it. I pulled the carbs to go through them again and ended up breaking one of them since it was a salt water machine. I had an extra carb set laying around that came off a HX with a primer kit. I reinstalled choke plates and jetted it to stock. Every time I would start it the ski revved to the moon (runaway). I pulled the carbs, changed the base gaskets and even applied a thin layer of Loctite 518 gasket maker to rule out an air leak there.



Now this is the part that really sucks. While I kept pulling the carbs off my 3 year old son decides to drop a bolt down the intake manifold. I didn't know it till I started the engine and it revved to the moon like usual and all a sudden it came to a complete stop. I pulled the RV cover and saw the problem. The rv was dented pretty badly. I had an extra one so I installed it. I retimed it and haven't got it to run since. It will turn over and will try to run if I pour in some premix. The motor is not worthy of a core since the salt water use. If I can get it to run I'm gonna probably part it or find an inexpensive motor for it. I tried pulling the head and the head bolts will just snap off. I've at a turning point now either get it running or abort mission.



Any suggestions appreciated



Thanks #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 1,847 Blog Entries 6 Re: Problem with HX was running away but now it wount run The RV shaft bends, and the brass gear is usually damaged when the RV

comes to a sudden stop.



The hard starting in the water is a symptom of the previous rust damage.



Most people reuse carb gaskets unfortunately and often that is what causes

so many runaways. New gaskets on a poorly cleaned gasket surface will also

cause runaways. But like I said before, intake manifolds have problems too,

and a pinched o-ring is capable of the same thing.



Unfortunately it sounds like you need a complete overhaul, and the salt water

corrosion on the cylinder head bolts will cause more problems.





Bill M. Last edited by wmazz; Today at 06:41 PM . Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) wmazz Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules