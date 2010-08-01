|
PWCToday Guru
Problem with HX was running away but now it wount run
I have a HX project I acquired from my neighbor. I will try to brief as possible.
When I first started on this project the motor was seized. I carefully broke it loose with brp lube and rocking the flywheel back n forth. I finally got it running by pouring premix in to get it primed. I had it running well enough so I changed fuel lines, cleaned carbs, and put fresh fuel in it. I took it out to test it. It was flooding out but I finally got it to run. I was enjoying my first Hx ride so I started jumping some huge wakes. I got bucked off so I swam about 40 yards to catch up with it. I tried to start it by hanging to the side and got it almost started and it began taking on water. Long story short I almost sank it and had to be towed in (found out the hard way the shock boot cover was bad). The engine was full of water so I got it running asap and fogged it. I pulled the carbs to go through them again and ended up breaking one of them since it was a salt water machine. I had an extra carb set laying around that came off a HX with a primer kit. I reinstalled choke plates and jetted it to stock. Every time I would start it the ski revved to the moon (runaway). I pulled the carbs, changed the base gaskets and even applied a thin layer of Loctite 518 gasket maker to rule out an air leak there.
Now this is the part that really sucks. While I kept pulling the carbs off my 3 year old son decides to drop a bolt down the intake manifold. I didn't know it till I started the engine and it revved to the moon like usual and all a sudden it came to a complete stop. I pulled the RV cover and saw the problem. The rv was dented pretty badly. I had an extra one so I installed it. I retimed it and haven't got it to run since. It will turn over and will try to run if I pour in some premix. The motor is not worthy of a core since the salt water use. If I can get it to run I'm gonna probably part it or find an inexpensive motor for it. I tried pulling the head and the head bolts will just snap off. I've at a turning point now either get it running or abort mission.
Any suggestions appreciated
Thanks
Top Dog
Re: Problem with HX was running away but now it wount run
The RV shaft bends, and the brass gear is usually damaged when the RV
comes to a sudden stop.
The hard starting in the water is a symptom of the previous rust damage.
Most people reuse carb gaskets unfortunately and often that is what causes
so many runaways. New gaskets on a poorly cleaned gasket surface will also
cause runaways. But like I said before, intake manifolds have problems too,
and a pinched o-ring is capable of the same thing.
Unfortunately it sounds like you need a complete overhaul, and the salt water
corrosion on the cylinder head bolts will cause more problems.
Bill M.
