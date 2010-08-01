pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 09:43 AM #1
    cavemanX2650
    cavemanX2650 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home cavemanX2650's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    Austin TX
    Age
    27
    Posts
    14,623

    BRAND NEW 1995 X2 still in the crate , 4 SAIL !!!!

    I seen this on facebook so figured I would help a friend and share it here also . What we have here buoys and gills is a BRAND NEW IN THE CRATE , never opened , never touched , 1995 Kawasaki X2 . The ski is located in Japan .

    $9,000 USD X22.jpg

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:45 AM #2
    blasterdude
    blasterdude is online now
    Top Dog blasterdude's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    The Region, Indiana
    Age
    32
    Posts
    1,230

    Re: BRAND NEW 1995 X2 still in the crate , 4 SAIL !!!!

    Wow!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 