|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
BRAND NEW 1995 X2 still in the crate , 4 SAIL !!!!
I seen this on facebook so figured I would help a friend and share it here also . What we have here buoys and gills is a BRAND NEW IN THE CRATE , never opened , never touched , 1995 Kawasaki X2 . The ski is located in Japan .
$9,000 USD X22.jpg
-
Top Dog
Re: BRAND NEW 1995 X2 still in the crate , 4 SAIL !!!!
Wow!!!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules