|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
BRAND NEW 1995 X2 still in the crate , 4 SAIL !!!!
I seen this on facebook so figured I would help a friend and share it here also . What we have here buoys and gills is a BRAND NEW IN THE CRATE , never opened , never touched , 1995 Kawasaki X2 . The ski is located in Japan .
$9,000 USD
X22.jpg
-
resident guru
Re: BRAND NEW 1995 X2 still in the crate , 4 SAIL !!!!
No Waaaay! Holy Moly! I'm confused.... This isn't possible is it? Did I go back in time? Oh, if I had the money....who would I contact?
Last edited by aggrovated; Today at 09:51 AM.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: BRAND NEW 1995 X2 still in the crate , 4 SAIL !!!!
you would contact the godfather of X2's of course , Mr X2 himself , Sheldon Messick
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php...464663&fref=ts
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: BRAND NEW 1995 X2 still in the crate , 4 SAIL !!!!
Meh...buy a superjet.
Lol. That's the NOS of all NOS
Prospect Mountain Powersports
Altitude; 653
Limited 87 650SX- 43.6
Limited 93 X2- 45.1
Limited 87 hull/86 internals X2- 43.7
Stock 92 WR3- 37.0
Stock 93 WR3 w/Shuttlecraft JetSport- Party Barge
2009 superjet- stock 1 owner
1985 js550- stock 1 owner time capsule
1985 js440 super stock- Expert Womens Class
1988 WetJet 432- Immaculate 1 owner time capsule
1992 js440- stock 1 owner time capsule
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules