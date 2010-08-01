pxctoday

  Today, 09:41 AM #1
    cavemanX2650
    cavemanX2650 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home cavemanX2650's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    Austin TX
    Age
    27
    Posts
    14,623

    BRAND NEW 1995 X2 still in the crate , 4 SAIL !!!!

    I seen this on facebook so figured I would help a friend and share it here also . What we have here buoys and gills is a BRAND NEW IN THE CRATE , never opened , never touched , 1995 Kawasaki X2 . The ski is located in Japan .

    $9,000 USD



    X22.jpg

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:49 AM #2
    aggrovated
    aggrovated is offline
    resident guru aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,076

    Re: BRAND NEW 1995 X2 still in the crate , 4 SAIL !!!!

    No Waaaay! Holy Moly! I'm confused.... This isn't possible is it? Did I go back in time? Oh, if I had the money....who would I contact?
    Last edited by aggrovated; Today at 09:51 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 10:02 AM #3
    cavemanX2650
    cavemanX2650 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home cavemanX2650's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    Austin TX
    Age
    27
    Posts
    14,623

    Re: BRAND NEW 1995 X2 still in the crate , 4 SAIL !!!!

    you would contact the godfather of X2's of course , Mr X2 himself , Sheldon Messick


    https://www.facebook.com/profile.php...464663&fref=ts

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:08 AM #4
    jdpilot
    jdpilot is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home jdpilot's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2006
    Location
    Barnstead, NH
    Age
    39
    Posts
    5,829

    Re: BRAND NEW 1995 X2 still in the crate , 4 SAIL !!!!

    Meh...buy a superjet.

























    Lol. That's the NOS of all NOS

    Prospect Mountain Powersports
    Altitude; 653
    Limited 87 650SX- 43.6
    Limited 93 X2- 45.1
    Limited 87 hull/86 internals X2- 43.7
    Stock 92 WR3- 37.0
    Stock 93 WR3 w/Shuttlecraft JetSport- Party Barge
    2009 superjet- stock 1 owner
    1985 js550- stock 1 owner time capsule
    1985 js440 super stock- Expert Womens Class
    1988 WetJet 432- Immaculate 1 owner time capsule
    1992 js440- stock 1 owner time capsule
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
