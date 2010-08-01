Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: BRAND NEW 1995 X2 still in the crate , 4 SAIL !!!! #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2009 Location Austin TX Age 27 Posts 14,623 BRAND NEW 1995 X2 still in the crate , 4 SAIL !!!! I seen this on facebook so figured I would help a friend and share it here also . What we have here buoys and gills is a BRAND NEW IN THE CRATE , never opened , never touched , 1995 Kawasaki X2 . The ski is located in Japan .



$9,000 USD







X22.jpg

#2 resident guru Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,076 Re: BRAND NEW 1995 X2 still in the crate , 4 SAIL !!!! No Waaaay! Holy Moly! I'm confused.... This isn't possible is it? Did I go back in time? Oh, if I had the money....who would I contact? Last edited by aggrovated; Today at 09:51 AM . #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2009 Location Austin TX Age 27 Posts 14,623 Re: BRAND NEW 1995 X2 still in the crate , 4 SAIL !!!! you would contact the godfather of X2's of course , Mr X2 himself , Sheldon Messick





https://www.facebook.com/profile.php...464663&fref=ts

#4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2006 Location Barnstead, NH Age 39 Posts 5,829 Re: BRAND NEW 1995 X2 still in the crate , 4 SAIL !!!! Meh...buy a superjet.



















































Lol. That's the NOS of all NOS

