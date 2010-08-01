Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jet Pump Bearings for 95 Daytona 640 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Minnesota Posts 8 Jet Pump Bearings for 95 Daytona 640 Hello all, I bought this Ski last fall with the intentions of actually using it. I think I got a pretty decent deal on it, until I've found out all the problems. It started with bad compression, which was caused by worn out cylinders/pistons. Anyways, the crank bearings went bad, and caused failure on the motor. I have since bought a low mileage crank/block, sent the cylinder in to get bored out, resleeved ect, bought a new head, so basically I'll have a new motor. I figured while I was doing this, I would check the oil in the jet pump, well, it seemed to be very low. I added 6oz of synthetic oil, and after a couple days I noticed oil was dripping from the back, I could obviously smell it was gear oil...gotta love that smell. So, I took the bottom grate out, and noticed it was dripping from the back seal. So, now I figure I better replace the bearings and the seals.



So, to my question. I see on ebay and other vendors like SBT there are bearings sets with only the rear bearing and seal. And, I've found just on ebay sets that have front and rear bearings and seals. Do you guys recommend any place to buy these bearings and seals? Or can you link me to the right set? Now to tear down. I see in the manual you can remove the impeller using just regular hand tools, I believe it says a 17mm wrench and a 30mm socket? Is that correct, or do I need the impeller removal tool?



Is this the right tool?

http://www.ebay.com/itm/Polaris-Tige...jgqrIQ&vxp=mtr



Is this the right bearing kit?



http://www.ebay.com/itm/Tigershark-R...BXbHdD&vxp=mtr



Are the two bearing sets I'm seeing on ebay for the 96+ jet pumps?



