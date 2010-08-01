Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Free Kawasaki X2 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2014 Location Waaaaaaaaa!shington Age 27 Posts 115 Free Kawasaki X2 ...for me of course. The patented StuRat swap-drop-n'flip in action, fellas. I stand to make a great profit right now. 86 hull has now been 86'd and is gonna be repainted back to factory white with repop gfx. Gonna take everything I want off this one and put it on my purty motor... put the stock stuff /keep the mariner BS in the 86.... I'm ditching the green and going blue accents. I'm gonna keep the hull factory.





Westcoast exhaust, solas impeller, some sick progapers (my preferred), seller said rideplate and grate, not sure of the brand, but i'll get back to yall when I find out.





IMG_5013.PNGIMG_5014.PNGIMG_5017.PNGIMG_5018.PNG





for those who haven't seen the 1st go around on what I got done on the motor today Ill put a few more pics here. NO SANDING YET DONT NEED YOUR FLAMING THIS WAS LITERALLY THE FIRST FEW COATS AND NOTHING MORE I DID IT WHILE DOING INVENTORY



IMG_4999.JPGIMG_5012.JPGIMG_5006.JPG





I didn't get to sand anything today... but now that I have the 92 I'm doing blue anodized hardware and am gonna see what I can do about painting the heat sink fins and mariner logo blue. Might use a brush.



The 92 is gonna end up being free or +$x___. I don't believe I'll break even, especially not around here in spring time. Last edited by StuRat; Today at 01:29 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules