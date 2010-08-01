|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Yamaha 144 drop nozzel set up
image.jpgimage.jpg
Yamaha 144 drop nozzel set up from 701waveraider , stock yamaha part , veined exit nozzel , bolt on and go , will fit on a B1 , get the hole shot next race day , or on superjet or ? 125$ , real good shape
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules