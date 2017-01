Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ultra STXR Complete Engine/ Electrical package #1 Top Dog Join Date Mar 2006 Location Chesterfield VA Posts 1,436 Ultra STXR Complete Engine/ Electrical package Since the STXR is up for sale, I figured I would throw this out here. Was keeping this for a spare. This is a complete, running motor pulled out of a 01 Ultra 150. Complete. Meaning complete from coupler to throttle cable. All electrical, including wiring harness. exhaust including hose and waterbox. No cut wires. $1500 would prefer pickup but willing to ship. Will take multiple large totes. Very little corrosion, mostly a freshwater boat. "PITD" proud member of



Team TFP Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules