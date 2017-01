Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Stock stroke? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location FL Posts 47 Stock stroke? What is the stock stroke on the sp and bp 750s?



I can find info on bore but not stroke.



Thanks,



i think its 73mm not positive but i think i remember seeing that

750 stroke is 74mm

-95 750SXI

