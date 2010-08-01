pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:53 PM
    Luvme4 thamoney03
    resident guru
    Join Date
    Jan 2013
    Location
    Gulfport
    Age
    32
    Posts
    895

    Gp1300r efi popping and backfiring at low rpm

    Started the ski for the first time in 6ish months ,replaced plugs, new battery .it fired right up and idled perfect slowly give it gas, revved out fine,from idle to WOT it would pop and back fire once or twice then clear up instantly,it doesn't do it at all once rpms are up, this was on a trailer and I only ran it for about 30 seconds or so.

    I'm thinking maybe moisture in tank from sitting? tank was drained and filled with premium, Lucas oil, right before it was parked

  Yesterday, 11:17 PM
    2strokesmoke
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    363

    Re: Gp1300r efi popping and backfiring at low rpm

    My buddies 03 does the same thing. Once it's in the water with a load on the pump it runs perfect. It's weird, the efi skis don't like to be revved on the trailer.
  Yesterday, 11:20 PM
    Luvme4 thamoney03
    resident guru Luvme4 thamoney03's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2013
    Location
    Gulfport
    Age
    32
    Posts
    895

    Re: Gp1300r efi popping and backfiring at low rpm

    Roger that first warm day I'll give it a shot and let you know what happens

  Yesterday, 11:59 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,255

    Re: Gp1300r efi popping and backfiring at low rpm

    Quote Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke
    my buddies 03 does the same thing. Once it's in the water with a load on the pump it runs perfect. It's weird, the efi skis don't like to be revved on the trailer.
    x 2
    Some people say "I have a short temper"

    I prefer to call it a swift & assertive reaction to the bullchit that seems to surround stupid people.
