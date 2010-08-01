Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Gp1300r efi popping and backfiring at low rpm #1 resident guru Join Date Jan 2013 Location Gulfport Age 32 Posts 895 Gp1300r efi popping and backfiring at low rpm Started the ski for the first time in 6ish months ,replaced plugs, new battery .it fired right up and idled perfect slowly give it gas, revved out fine,from idle to WOT it would pop and back fire once or twice then clear up instantly,it doesn't do it at all once rpms are up, this was on a trailer and I only ran it for about 30 seconds or so.



I'm thinking maybe moisture in tank from sitting? tank was drained and filled with premium, Lucas oil, right before it was parked



Sent from my LG-H900 using Tapatalk 96 Seadoo HX 787, qsts trim, milled head, R&D pro flow f/a , For sale





94 Yamaha Raider purple hull, R&D ride plate, Riva extended steering nozzle....... FOR SALE



96 Seadoo HX 951, ADA head, Prok f/a ,white pipe, 155 big pump with solas concord impeller, msd enhancer, carbon sponsons #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 363 Re: Gp1300r efi popping and backfiring at low rpm My buddies 03 does the same thing. Once it's in the water with a load on the pump it runs perfect. It's weird, the efi skis don't like to be revved on the trailer. #3 resident guru Join Date Jan 2013 Location Gulfport Age 32 Posts 895 Re: Gp1300r efi popping and backfiring at low rpm Roger that first warm day I'll give it a shot and let you know what happens



Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke Originally Posted by my buddies 03 does the same thing. Once it's in the water with a load on the pump it runs perfect. It's weird, the efi skis don't like to be revved on the trailer.



