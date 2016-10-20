pxctoday

  Today, 09:11 PM #1
    aggrovated
    aggrovated is offline
    resident guru aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,075

    Which badass PWC do you wish you could have?

    Which badass PWC (or PWC's) do you wish you could have? but you're not nearly ready to acquire for your collection of fun...
    Whether it be fully modded, stock or a rarity... I'd like to see pics of baddass dream machines you desire. more specific the better.

    Me? It's still a fully stock original Kawasaki Gen 2 X-2 (hard to find in the states)


    Also, I wouldn't mind a tricked out Dasa 1200 Rickter XFR-LT either
  Today, 10:39 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,422

    Re: Which badass PWC do you wish you could have?

    Whazzy is going to give me **** but I just want two of the New SXRs, 2018 models tho

    .......
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
