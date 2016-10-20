Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Which badass PWC do you wish you could have? #1 resident guru Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,075 Which badass PWC do you wish you could have? Which badass PWC (or PWC's) do you wish you could have? but you're not nearly ready to acquire for your collection of fun...

Whether it be fully modded, stock or a rarity... I'd like to see pics of baddass dream machines you desire. more specific the better.



Me? It's still a fully stock original Kawasaki Gen 2 X-2 (hard to find in the states)





Also, I wouldn't mind a tricked out Dasa 1200 Rickter XFR-LT either

Whazzy is going to give me **** but I just want two of the New SXRs, 2018 models tho



