Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750SX fuel and water lines #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2004 Location jacksonville/ tampa Age 31 Posts 315 750SX fuel and water lines Can anyone tell me the sizes and lengths of each size fuel and water lines i will need for a 750sx. Single carb. Does anyone sell a kit? Where is the best place to buy fuel line and water hose?



I want to have all this on hand so i can complete a build and not have to order it and wait after i get the motor installed. #2 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Reno / Tahoe Age 28 Posts 991 Re: 750SX fuel and water lines 1/4" fuel

3/8" water



I use tygon fuel hose and just reinforced vinyl hose at the hardware store for water. Places like Watcon and Blowsion have fancy colors as well. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 onversion #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2004 Location jacksonville/ tampa Age 31 Posts 315 Re: 750SX fuel and water lines Originally Posted by bandit88 Originally Posted by 1/4" fuel

3/8" water



I use tygon fuel hose and just reinforced vinyl hose at the hardware store for water. Places like Watcon and Blowsion have fancy colors as well. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules