West coast performance high compression head ep7500 for kawasaki pwc
WEST COAST PERFORMANCE HIGH COMPRESSION HEAD EP7500 FOR KAWASAKI
I BELIEVE IT'S A " VERSION B " CYLINDER HEAD
INTERCHANGEBLE DOMES
28MM DOMES (EP7028)
RINGS IN GOOD SHAPE
I BELIEVE AT 195 LBS.+/-
EXCELLENT SHAPE
SERIOUS OFFER CONSIDERED
Re: West coast performance high compression head ep7500 for kawasaki pwc
Welcome newbie. Please use the For Sale section for this type of post.
Re: West coast performance high compression head ep7500 for kawasaki pwc
Nice head, the domes are 650 domes though.
