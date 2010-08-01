pxctoday

  Today, 05:01 PM #1
    cards1152
    West coast performance high compression head ep7500 for kawasaki pwc

    WEST COAST PERFORMANCE HIGH COMPRESSION HEAD EP7500 FOR KAWASAKI
    I BELIEVE IT'S A " VERSION B " CYLINDER HEAD
    INTERCHANGEBLE DOMES
    28MM DOMES (EP7028)
    RINGS IN GOOD SHAPE
    I BELIEVE AT 195 LBS.+/-
    EXCELLENT SHAPE
    SERIOUS OFFER CONSIDERED
    http://newyork.craigslist.org/fct/bpo/5959145410.html
  Today, 05:50 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    Re: West coast performance high compression head ep7500 for kawasaki pwc

    Welcome newbie. Please use the For Sale section for this type of post.
    .......
  Today, 06:11 PM #3
    BLRider
    Re: West coast performance high compression head ep7500 for kawasaki pwc

    Nice head, the domes are 650 domes though.
