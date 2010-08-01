|
Wondering if anyone can help please ,put a fresh battery on my 2002 gtx 4tec 155 after laid up 12 months broken leg, ski beeps into life without the dess lanyard attached .info centre function works and lets me scroll through ,when I attach lanyard it makes no difference atall pressing start makes no difference ,take dess lanyard off info centre stays live and carrys on beeping until I disconnect battery thanks in advance
