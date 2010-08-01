Buying a set of 3 Kawi skis and a trailer. One of the skis does not have a pink slip but the seller says he has all the paperwork for the transfer. None of the skis have been registered in the last 10 years. I called the DMV and they said it will be around $92 to register each ski. I did not know about the pink slip situation at the time though. How big of an issue is no pink slip in california? Will I be able to get the no pink slip ski titled and registered or will I need to junk it for parts only?