Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: No pink slip in california? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location California Age 32 Posts 2 No pink slip in california? Buying a set of 3 Kawi skis and a trailer. One of the skis does not have a pink slip but the seller says he has all the paperwork for the transfer. None of the skis have been registered in the last 10 years. I called the DMV and they said it will be around $92 to register each ski. I did not know about the pink slip situation at the time though. How big of an issue is no pink slip in california? Will I be able to get the no pink slip ski titled and registered or will I need to junk it for parts only? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 44 Posts 11,532 Re: No pink slip in california? It can be an absolute time eating nightmare. If the seller isn't the registered owner on file, then he does not have the authority to transfer and the paperwork is only good as fire starter. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location California Age 32 Posts 2 Re: No pink slip in california? Originally Posted by PrickofMisery Originally Posted by It can be an absolute time eating nightmare. If the seller isn't the registered owner on file, then he does not have the authority to transfer and the paperwork is only good as fire starter. Last edited by Jonny360; Today at 04:46 PM . #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 84 Posts 4,049 Re: No pink slip in california? Then have HIM do the legwork.



#5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location San Jose Age 28 Posts 3 Re: No pink slip in california? I had that issue with my 82 js550. As long as it has not been registered in the past 9 years, the CA DMV will have no record of the vessel. I applied for a lost title. Filled out the form, paid $37 and it was in my name.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #6 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 25 Posts 86 Re: No pink slip in california? It can be a nightmare like mentioned above. My buddy and I are dealing with a few title issues.

I can't confirm or deny what Sal738 is saying but it does sound right. I don't know if the statue of limitations is 9 years or more but I know it's something like that. I was under the impression that it was around 12 years or so.







Sent from my iPhone using your mom. 2 stock 1986 js550's (for sale/ parting out)

1989 650sx running project (looking for AM parts, pm me)

1993 650sx - "Shrek Splooge" is getting primed for paint

1989 js550, is going nowhere fast

1987 650sx "ol blackie" is going nowhere fast

1982 440 race ski- awaiting swap

198? sx/js frankienstien





...for now #7 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 44 Posts 11,532 Re: No pink slip in california? Not all vessels fall out of the DMV system after the same duration. tFor instance, an early 80s 550 JetSki may be nine years however that is not the case for a 2008 super jet or SXR



take his complete information and go to AAA or the DMV and determine if he is the registered owner on file. If he is, have him fill out a Reg 257 form lines 1-4, if he is not registered owner on file turn around and run the other way as fast as you freaking can.

