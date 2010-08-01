pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 7 of 7
  1. Today, 04:27 PM #1
    Jonny360
    Jonny360 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    California
    Age
    32
    Posts
    2

    No pink slip in california?

    Buying a set of 3 Kawi skis and a trailer. One of the skis does not have a pink slip but the seller says he has all the paperwork for the transfer. None of the skis have been registered in the last 10 years. I called the DMV and they said it will be around $92 to register each ski. I did not know about the pink slip situation at the time though. How big of an issue is no pink slip in california? Will I be able to get the no pink slip ski titled and registered or will I need to junk it for parts only?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:38 PM #2
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    44
    Posts
    11,532

    Re: No pink slip in california?

    It can be an absolute time eating nightmare. If the seller isn't the registered owner on file, then he does not have the authority to transfer and the paperwork is only good as fire starter.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:46 PM #3
    Jonny360
    Jonny360 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    California
    Age
    32
    Posts
    2

    Re: No pink slip in california?

    Quote Originally Posted by PrickofMisery View Post
    It can be an absolute time eating nightmare. If the seller isn't the registered owner on file, then he does not have the authority to transfer and the paperwork is only good as fire starter.
    He says he is the original sole owner?
    Last edited by Jonny360; Today at 04:46 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:55 PM #4
    whazguude
    whazguude is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    84
    Posts
    4,049

    Re: No pink slip in california?

    Then have HIM do the legwork.

    When it's legit, hand him the money.
    I'm only here to make you mad



    I'll tell your girl you said "hi".

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 04:58 PM #5
    Sal738
    Sal738 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    San Jose
    Age
    28
    Posts
    3

    Re: No pink slip in california?

    I had that issue with my 82 js550. As long as it has not been registered in the past 9 years, the CA DMV will have no record of the vessel. I applied for a lost title. Filled out the form, paid $37 and it was in my name.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 05:46 PM #6
    TaintlessEd
    TaintlessEd is online now
    PWCToday Regular TaintlessEd's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Lake Elsinore
    Age
    25
    Posts
    86

    Re: No pink slip in california?

    It can be a nightmare like mentioned above. My buddy and I are dealing with a few title issues.
    I can't confirm or deny what Sal738 is saying but it does sound right. I don't know if the statue of limitations is 9 years or more but I know it's something like that. I was under the impression that it was around 12 years or so.



    Sent from my iPhone using your mom.
    2 stock 1986 js550's (for sale/ parting out)
    1989 650sx running project (looking for AM parts, pm me)
    1993 650sx - "Shrek Splooge" is getting primed for paint
    1989 js550, is going nowhere fast
    1987 650sx "ol blackie" is going nowhere fast
    1982 440 race ski- awaiting swap
    198? sx/js frankienstien


    ...for now
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 06:10 PM #7
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    44
    Posts
    11,532

    Re: No pink slip in california?

    Not all vessels fall out of the DMV system after the same duration. tFor instance, an early 80s 550 JetSki may be nine years however that is not the case for a 2008 super jet or SXR

    take his complete information and go to AAA or the DMV and determine if he is the registered owner on file. If he is, have him fill out a Reg 257 form lines 1-4, if he is not registered owner on file turn around and run the other way as fast as you freaking can.
    Last edited by PrickofMisery; Today at 06:12 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 