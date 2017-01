Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 02 stx 110 di #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 50 Posts 516 02 stx 110 di 2002 Kawasaki STX 1100 DI On start up you have to feather the throttle to keep it running anywhere below 2800 rpm's and it will stall out. Its doing this hot or cold. Dash lights up no indications of a problem. Compression is even across the cylinders. ECU? Injectors? Hate to spend money when I don't have to. Last edited by Hydro-Mike; Today at 09:15 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

