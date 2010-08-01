Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Trinity Composites Last Call! #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2006 Location Palm Bay, FL Age 38 Posts 161 Trinity Composites Last Call! Trinity Composites Last Call!



We currently have 5 hulls to complete and will be taking 20 more orders to finalize 2017. This announcement is mainly for those who have recently contacted with interest in our hulls. We are phasing out of the jetski market this year, so this is it.



As we enter our 10th year of business I would like to thank all customers, vendors, and others who have made this possible by their support. We have built several hundred hulls and shipped into 17 countries. It has been an amazing experience that has taught me so much.



I have started two other business's over the years that are growing and need more attention. This decision will support the necessary changes throughout this year.



Thank you all for this experience!

Bobby Howering

email: trinitycomposites@yahoo.com Lightweight Evolution

Check us out on the web- http://www.trinitycompositesinc.com

Or find us on MySpace-

http://www.myspace.com/80251111

