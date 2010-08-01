Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Western Canadian Watercross Assosication 2017 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location Edmonton,Alberta Age 32 Posts 19 Western Canadian Watercross Assosication 2017 Here's the schedule for the 2017 season.



June 9/10 rattlesnake lake (medicine hat, AB)*



June 24/25 Blackstrap lake, Sask



July 15/16 Saskatoon, Sask



Sept 2/3 Crane lake, AB



Should be a great year with a big turn out.



