Western Canadian Watercross Assosication 2017
Here's the schedule for the 2017 season.
June 9/10 rattlesnake lake (medicine hat, AB)*
June 24/25 Blackstrap lake, Sask
July 15/16 Saskatoon, Sask
Sept 2/3 Crane lake, AB
Should be a great year with a big turn out.
