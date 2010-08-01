Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: '96 Sea Doo GSX 787; Excessive smoke & excessively high idle on trailer(unadjustable) #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,479 '96 Sea Doo GSX 787; Excessive smoke & excessively high idle on trailer(unadjustable) Hi Guys,



Got an issue here with my '96 GSX 800.(FPP Spec II w/ECWI, BuckShot 44mm carbs, BuckShot V-Tech intake manifold, BuckShot head w/43cc domes, R&D 85/88 nozzles etc)



Has a freshly rebuilt top end late last year and all install work has been done by me. Parts have been supplied by WCM(Chris Marrone).



Everything had been installed upon receiving the parts back from Chris. But my ski sat on my trailer without the seat on it late last year for a few months before I could actually tune it on the water which in turn it sat during a few freak monsoon rain storms and I noticed the motor was locked up when I tried to do a compression check upon starting it. I pulled the head and saw pooled rusty water on the mag piston. So I carefully broke the piston free and removed all rust with oil, PB Blaster & WD-40 and a lot of massaging of the cylinder wall. I was able to keep the compression at 149/150 psi in each cylinder after a week of careful work and was able to blow out the standing water in the bottom end.



So now I have this scenario happening...



Upon start up on the trailer. It has the following issues:



1. Smokes heavily(garage is immediately filled with smoke!) upon start up

2. Idle is 5k-5.5k on the trailer(should be at 3k rpms)

3. Idle speed is not adjustable at all

4. Some black wet oily liquid coming out of the exhaust



What I've checked:



1. Carbs base bolts are all torqued down

2. Carb gaskets are intact and brand new from WCM

3. Carbs are sychronized

4. Throttle cable completely disconnected to check any effect on idle speed(still at 5k- 5.5k rpms)

5. Rotary Valve o-ring is also new(WCM) and installed(no pinching) correctly

6. Rotary Valve bolts are properly torqued down as well

7. Engine is timed correctly at 159* using a degree wheel

8. Exhaust mainfold gasket is new and installed correctly along w/the 8 socket head bolts torqued to 30 ft./lbs. to the cylinders

9. All remaining couplers and bolts had been inspected & secured



I have my thoughts on what's going on here. But I want to ask the Members here what they think is happening before I take the next step.





Thanks Guys! If at first you don't succeed...



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 36 Posts 176 Re: '96 Sea Doo GSX 787; Excessive smoke & excessively high idle on trailer(unadjusta My first thought is the crank rusted, rough surface ruined crank seals, and now you have an air leak at the seals.



Would explain runaway as well as oil leaking out of the rotary chamber and into the cyls.



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G935A using Tapatalk Last edited by ankeneyou; Today at 06:37 PM . '89 Wellcraft Eclipse 21.5'

'97 Seadoo GTI

'98 Seadoo XP Limited

'00 Seadoo XP #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2012 Location florida Posts 458 Re: '96 Sea Doo GSX 787; Excessive smoke & excessively high idle on trailer(unadjusta When were the last time carbs were cleaned a rebuilt. ? 95 hx 787

96 xp with miller motor

92 gmc typhoon and 99 frc vette

95 hx 78796 xp with miller motor92 gmc typhoon and 99 frc vette Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules