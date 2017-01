Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 03 f12x air filter #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 147 03 f12x air filter I have my 03 F12x running again and need to know what kind of upgrade there is for the factory air filter that is under the seat. I read somewhere that you should replace it with a different set up that is available and it is a better set up if you happen to get water in the ski.



