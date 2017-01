Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Hi I am new! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Miami Posts 2 Hi I am new! Like most of the time a new member comes with a problem and trying to be cheap!

i have a new Yamaha ex and a old Yamaha 500 from 1989

i just got it running!



here the problem!

When I flush, presure builds up and no water on the other side!?!

i am afraid it will do the same in a lake! Engine likes to be cooled what could it be? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2013 Location Ohio Posts 170 Re: Hi I am new! My first thoughts is some kind of critter has built a nest in it someplace, take off some hoses and see how far the water can get.. Isolate the blockage.. 2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great. (Except for the one with engine that SBT put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into and is now sitting as I collect repair parts) #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Miami Posts 2 Re: Hi I am new! Originally Posted by hemmjo Originally Posted by My first thoughts is some kind of critter has built a nest in it someplace, take off some hoses and see how far the water can get.. Isolate the blockage..

