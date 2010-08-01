|
Stock, Stock Spec, Lites ? .....
Hey guys, first off thanks for taking the time to read this and give some clarity for a couple new racers. My brother and I bought New Superjets this past summer and Both looking to do some racing his summer ( Region 6) if it's still called that . In our winter preparations we have had some difficulty understanding what's legal and what's not on the superjet and what class is best fit to run in for a SuperJet. Our understand is that different tours runndifferent rules but again the difference between Stock and Lites kinda throws us for a loop. Any info would be greatly appreciated and helpful and we prepare to run some laps this summer.
